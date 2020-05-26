After racing Sunday night, Cup teams are back on track Wednesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a stretch of five races in two weeks.

Kevin Harvick won the first race in this stretch at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin then won the midweek Darlington race. Brad Keselowski won last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Wednesday’s starting lineup inverts the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s race, meaning Keselowski will start 20th in the 310-mile race. William Byron, who finished 20th on Sunday, starts on the pole.

Here is the info for Wednesday night’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 8:13 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:25 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at noon (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 6 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 8:05 p.m. by Army Chaplain, First Sgt. Russell R. Bell. The National Anthem will be performed at 8:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 205 laps (310 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 115.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for showers with a high of 67 degrees and a 71% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Brad Keselowski led the final five laps to win Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, which was extended to overtime. Jimmie Johnson finished second, but his car failed inspection after the race and was disqualified. Chase Elliott was scored second. Ryan Blaney was scored third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Wednesday’s Cup race at Charlotte: Start time, forecast and more originally appeared on NBCSports.com