Wednesday basketball roundup: Oak Hill boys win fourth straight; Westside girls stop Independence

Jan. 25—Boys

Oak Hill 66, Riverside 46

OAK HILL — Malachi Lewis scored 19 points to lead Oak Hill to 66-46 win over Riverside, evening their record at 5-5.

Trevor Kelly added 18 and Levi Kiszka finished with 16.

It was the fourth straight win for the Red Devils, who will visit Princeton on Friday. It came one night after head coach Benitez Jackson picked up the 100th win of his career.

Bryer Mullins led Riverside with 20 points.

Lewis County 56, Nicholas County 44

WESTON — Ben Putnam's 22 points led Lewis County to a 56-44 win over Nicholas County.

Manny Robinson added 12 points and Tanner Griffith 11.

Cole Brown scored 12 and Trey Stump 10 for the Grizzlies (6-6), who will host Westside on Friday.

Girls

Westside 44, Independence 42

CLEAR FORK — Westside took a seven-point lead at halftime and held on to defeat Independence 46-44 for its third straight victory.

Karsyn Paynter led the Renegades (6-5) with 16 points. Daisha Cline added 11 and Rylee Brown nine.

Independence (10-2) got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Harmony Mills. Lacey Goodson scored a game-high 21 points.