Wednesday aiming to keep seven out-of-contract players

Barry Bannan is one of seven players with whom Sheffield Wednesday are negotiating new contracts [Getty Images]

Barry Bannan heads a list of seven Sheffield Wednesday players that have been offered new contracts by the Championship club.

The Owls released their retained list after a season in which they kept their Championship status by the skin of their teeth after the appointment of manager Danny Rohl in mid-season.

Striker Lee Gregory has already agreed to join Mansfield after being released, while Tyreeq Bakinson, George Byers, Juan Delgado, and Reece James will also depart Hillsborough at the end of their contracts next month.

Wednesday have confirmed they are talking to Bannan, Cameron Dawson, Di’Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer, Will Vaulks and Josh Windass over new deals, and that they have exercised options to keep Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson.

They also confirmed that loanees James Beadle, Momo Diaby, Ashley Fletcher, Jeff Hendrick, Kristian Pedersen, Ian Poveda and Iké Ugbo will return to their parent clubs.

Bannan remains a key player for Wednesday, and was central to their drive to stay up, which was confirmed with a win at Sunderland on the final day.