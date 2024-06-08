Weddington star returns home as an unlikely lacrosse pro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The irony was not lost on the kid from Weddington High School.

“It’s crazy,” said Colby Barsz, a 2020 graduate. “It’s been a whirlwind.”

And appropriately, it’s one that has come full circle for the Utah defender.

You see, 12 years ago, Barsz started playing lacrosse on the very same field where he and his teammates held practice Thursday. He was 10. Now 22, the former Towson University star returned as a pro, something at one point, he didn’t think was possible.

No. 1 Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida State win their NCAA super regional openers

“I think it was just Towson,” he explained. “We had a good year this year but we hadn’t had good years in the past.”

Which is why going into last month’s Premier Lacrosse League Draft, the recent college graduate was fairly sure he wouldn’t get picked. The Union County native even started studying for his dental exam, begrudgingly accepting that his lacrosse career was over.

“No, I wasn’t at peace,” Barsz admits. “I mean this was my ultimate goal.”

However, a part of him still believed. Hoping for the best, but fearing the worst he watched the draft anyway. Then with hope fading, he heard his name called, and suddenly all of his post lacrosse plans were temporarily put aside.

Barsz was drafted in the third round out of Towson University.

“Let’s go!” he remembers thinking as was picked 24th in the third of four rounds. “I’m ready to get after it.”

As it turns out, Baerz shouldn’t have been worried. He was actually never a fringe player for the Archers, and instead, someone who was on their radar all along.

“We loved he can play up top as a long stick middie,” said Utah head coach Chris Bates. “We love he can play close. We love how competitive he is.”

Barnes is now living the dream and the best part is that it’s only getting better.

After all, getting drafted is one thing but getting the chance to play in front of friends and family at home this weekend with the PLL in town?

“I can’t even begin to describe the experience,” he smiles.

How about the ultimate cherry on top?

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.