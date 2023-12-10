Weddington QB Tyler Budge played four games with AC joint sprain, coach reveals

You wouldn't know it from his play, but Weddington quarterback Tyler Budge was pushing through an AC joint sprain in Saturday's NCHSAA 4A state title victory over Hoggard.

Budge, who is committed to play at Georgia Southe next fall, completed 17 of 24 passes for 243 yards and two scores as Weddington dominated Hoggard 56-21 in the 4A championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night.

"This dude has played with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder since the end of the Chambers game, and no one really knows about it. He's as tough as they come," Weddington coach Andy Capone said after Saturday's victory.

WEDDINGTON WINS Hoggard football's remarkable 2023 season ends in NCHSAA 4A title loss

HOGGARD QB SETS RECORD Hoggard quarterback Hudson Wilharm sets single-season passing record

Budge suffered the injury in a 14-10 second-round playoff victory over Chambers on Nov. 11. Since then, the quarterback has started in four games, sometimes pushing through significant pain.

"He took a hit on a run against Chambers, came down and said, 'I can't throw. HeThrew a 55-yard pass after that and then came off and said, 'I really can't throw," Capone said.

"Each week, he got stronger and stronger; it's just a pain tolerance thing. I know there's a lot of good quarterbacks in North Carolina, but there ain't none tougher than him."

Budge finished the season completing over 60% of his passes for 3,202 yards and 31 touchdowns. Along with his two touchdown passes through the air Saturday night, the senior racked up 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

"All I know is (the injury) really just (impacts) throwing," Budge said. "I think it's an injury that really can only affect the quarterback."

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Weddington QB Tyler Budge played title game with shoulder sprain