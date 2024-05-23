Weddington gets its softball moment, behind standout pitcher, as NCHSAA playoffs roll on

It’s not easy getting some of the prep softball spotlight in Union County.

Union Academy and Parkwood have won state championships in recent years. Marvin Ridge has made deep runs into the playoffs. Cuthbertson, Porter Ridge and Sun Valley have achieved plenty of success.

Piedmont is one victory away from reaching the 3A state championship series.

But Weddington finally is getting its moment this spring.

The Warriors won the Southern Carolina 4A Conference championship — their first softball conference title in 22 years — and they are one victory away from reaching the 4A state title series, following their 1-0 victory Tuesday over Northwest Guilford in Game 1 of the Western Regional best-of-three finals. Game 2 is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Northwest Guilford.

Thursday will be a big night for several Charlotte-area teams, with regional championship baseball and softball series resuming, and the girls’ soccer playoffs reaching the quarterfinal round.

Weddington is trying to reach its first state final in softball, but Coach Claire Lyerly said she knew last fall this might be the year when the Warriors broke through.

“During workouts last fall, I could see that we had a special group,” she said. “So, no, this spring has not been a big surprise.”

The Warriors (20-3) “do everything well,” their coach said. “The most important thing is they work together well. I’ve stressed a family atmosphere, and this team has embraced it.”

Weddington can score runs in bunches, but what it does best is stopping other teams from scoring.

The Warriors have outscored their playoff opponents 22-1 and have four straight shutouts. The key to that is sophomore pitcher Joella Thomas. She was moved to the varsity midway through her freshman year and became starting pitcher this spring.

Thomas had two no-hitters early in the season and tossed another in the playoffs against Charlotte Catholic. A right-hander, she tossed a five-hitter and struck out 13 against perennial softball power Alexander Central in the state quarterfinals.

Tuesday against Northwest Guilford, she allowed one hit, struck out 15, and didn’t permit a Viking runner past first base.

“I feel confidence out there,” said Thomas, who started in T-ball at age 4 and has played in recent seasons with Team NC on the softball travel circuit. “I know my teammates have my back. I know they’ll make the plays.”

While Weddington’s roster is loaded with sophomores and juniors, Thomas said seniors have been a key to this spring’s success.

In Tuesday’s game, after junior Sammy Lamantia reached base on a hit-by-pitch, it was senior Abby Peisker who bunted Lamantia to second, and senior Madelyn Miller who drove Lamantia home in the first inning.

“Our seniors have taught us a lot,” Thomas said. “I’ve tried to pick up as much as possible from them.”

She echoed her coach, saying a key to the team’s playoff surge has been a close-knit roster.

“Our bond is something a lot of other teams don’t have,” she said. “We care about each other, and that makes a difference.”

Also in action ...

Charlotte Catholic’s baseball team and Piedmont’s softball squad also play in the second games of their series Thursday night, in very different situations.

Charlotte Catholic hosts defending 4A state champion T.C. Roberson, trying to shake off the effects of a 13-0 loss to the Rams in Game 1 on Tuesday. The teams play at 6:30 p.m. at Jack Hughes Park in Pinesville.

Piedmont, meanwhile, goes for the knockout punch against Kings Mountain. The Panthers, who eliminated top seed Oak Grove in the quarterfinals Monday, turned around and beat Kings Mountain 3-1 Tuesday in Game 1 of the 3A West softball regional final. It was the first loss of the season for the Mountaineers.

The teams play at 6 p.m. at Piedmont.

If third games are needed in those two series, they will be played Saturday.

Girls’ soccer enters the quarterfinal round, with a number of Charlotte-area teams still alive.

A highlight match features Myers Park at Marvin Ridge in Class 4A. Marvin Ridge (12-4-5) was regular-season champion of the Southern Carolina 4A Conference and the No. 6 seed in the West. Myers Park (11-7-1) has come out of nowhere as the 26th seed. The Mustangs have beaten the No. 2 and 7 seeds so far in the playoffs.

Also in 4A, Mooresville, fresh off a victory over top-seeded Watauga, visits Asheville.

Two area 3A teams will try to spring upsets on the road, with No. 6 Lake Norman Charter visiting second seed North Davidson, and No. 4 South Point traveling to top-seeded Hibriten.

In 2A, top-seeded Pine Lake Prep entertains 12th seed Brevard.

The 1A quarterfinals feature top-seeded Mountain Island Charter against two-time defending state champion Christ the King, which is seeded 12th.

Thursday’s winners play Monday in the state semifinals. The state championship matches are set for May 31-June 1 at the Matthews SportsPlex.