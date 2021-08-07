From weddings to concerts to conventions, civic center rebound is dramatic

Aug. 7—MANKATO — The resurrection of Mankato's civic center complex and outdoor amphitheater as a place to convene, celebrate, eat and listen is obvious to Mayor Najwa Massad.

"You just hear the vibe, the atmosphere," said Massad, whose catering business serves many civic center events.

The story can also be told by the numbers.

"In 2019, we had 203 events scheduled for June to December," said Parker Skophammer, the city's director of administrative services. "For 2021, for June to December, we had 238. ... That also leaves five months to schedule (additional) events."

The events include Minnesota State University hockey games starting in October, a huge bump in wedding receptions and dances, and a return to meetings by community groups and clubs.

But it also includes four shows in the main arena of the Mayo Clinic Event Center, three in the smaller Grand Hall, seven conventions, and outdoor concerts at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater, including this weekend's RibFest and Thursday's scheduled Beach Boys concert.

In one way, 2020 and 2021 were almost indistinguishable looking at the civic center's financial results at the midway point of the budget year. For the first half of pandemic-plagued 2020 and the first half of this year, revenues were at about 31% of what was budgeted and expenditures were at about 33%. But the trend lines couldn't be more different.

"In 2020, we had a strong January-February," said Parker Skophammer, director of administrative services for the city.

Then the bottom dropped out of the budget with virtually no events held for the remainder of the year and staffing levels slashed.

"In 2021, we had a strong May-June," Skophammer said.

While there was minimal activity in the first four months of the year, the last two months of the second quarter were strong and trending stronger. So unless there's an extraordinary setback with COVID-19, the difference in the second halves of 2020 and 2021 are going to be night and day.

Massad said it's clear that people are weary of electronic get-togethers. The United Way's Women with Heart luncheon drew more than 700. A wedding reception a week ago attracted 300 guests. And the Minnesota Crop Insurance conference is going to be back in September with about 600 attendees despite offering a virtual option for people who didn't want to travel to Mankato.

"They said less than 10% want Zoom," she said.

The convention center's banquet halls are heavily booked, particularly for pandemic-delayed weddings.

"They wanted a normal wedding, so they waited," Massad said. "Every weekend is booked from now to December as far as I can see."

Even hotel occupancies are starting to rebound, enough so that Olives — the restaurant Massad's family operates in the Hilton Garden Inn — is back to serving breakfast.

"If you'd have told me last year we'd be back this far this fast, I would have said, 'I don't think so,'" she said.

All combined, it's enough to bring some elation to Massad the mayor, Massad the caterer and Massad the restaurateur.

"People are so happy to be back together, to be able to dance," she said. "... It just makes your heart so happy to see everybody enjoying themselves again."