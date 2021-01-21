WEC reveals 2021 entry, Glickenhaus names first drivers

Revealed on Thursday, the entry list features five cars in the newly-renamed top 'Hypercar' class, with the Glickenhaus 007 LMHs joining two Toyota GR010 Hybrids and a solo grandfathered Alpine A480 (formerly the Rebellion R-13) LMP1 car run by Signatech.

Andre Negrao has been listed as the first driver for the Alpine Elf Matmut effort.

LMP1 stalwart ByKolles, which had intended to be on the grid for the start of the WEC's new era with a new LMH of its own, is notably absent from the entry list.

Bulking out the entry are 11 LMP2s, all of one of which are Oreca 07s, four GTE Pro cars (two factory cars each from Ferrari and Porsche) and 13 GTE Am machines.

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

Glickenhaus promises "big names" for first season

Ex-IndyCar racer Briscoe is joining Glickenhaus after losing his seat at the Wayne Taylor Racing IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship squad at the end of last season.

The Australian's previous WEC experience has come at the Le Mans 24 Hours, in which he has driven for the works Ford and Corvette GTE Pro teams, as well as the Level 5 LMP2 squad.

American Menezes meanwhile joins Glickenhaus after two seasons driving in LMP1 for the Rebellion Racing squad.

Glickenhaus, which is expected to test the 007 LMH for the first time this month, has so far only confirmed Briscoe and Menezes despite having already signed its full roster of drivers.

Marque founder Jim Glickenhaus has promised "some big name that will surprise a lot of people" for the team's maiden WEC campaign. The announcement of a further five drivers, including a reserve, is expected at the end of next week.

Toyota had previously announced an unchanged roster of six factory drivers for the 2021 season on the launch of its GR010 hypercar last week.

WRT steps up to LMP2

The Belgian WRT team, winner of both the Nurburgring and Spa 24-hour classics with Audi GT3 machinery, is part of a 11-strong entry in LMP2, up from last year's eight cars.

Virgin Racing Formula E driver Robin Frijns, who is no longer part of Audi's factory set-up, has been confirmed as the first driver for WRT's solo Oreca 07.

Team boss Vincent Vosse said: "Robin has been driving for WRT since 2015 and we picked him out of single-seaters and he won the Blancpain GT Series in his first season.

"He's just a pure talent, whose very calm in the car and doesn't make mistakes, so he will have no problem adapting to LMP2."

Reigning class champion United Autosports will run a single Oreca after its plans to expand to two full WEC entries failed to come to fruition. Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson will defend their 2019/20 title with Switzerland's Fabio Scherer.

The only non-Oreca in the LMP2 ranks is the ARC Bratislava team's Ligier JS P217.

Five of the 11 entries in the class have been made in the new sub-class for line-ups containing a bronze driver under the FIA categorisation.

Porsche and Ferrari provide the four factory cars in GTE Pro after Aston Martin's withdrawal announced its exit from the class late in December.

Daniel Serra, son of 1980s F1 driver Chico, moves into the full-time line-up at the AF Corse factory squad after racing with the team at Le Mans for the past three years.

The Brazilian will drive alongside Miguel Molina in place of Davide Rigon, who will join them for the scheduled series opener at Sebring in March and at Le Mans.

James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi have been retained in the sister Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, although a third driver for the long races has yet to be announced.

The two factory Porsche 911 RSRs will be raced by Kevin Estre and Neel Jani and Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz, as announced late last year.

Works Aston part of 13-car GTE Am entry

The GTE Am class entry meanwhile has grown from 11 to 13 cars.

Aston Martin Racing will return to the series, despite its withdrawal from the GTE Pro ranks. The Prodrive-run operation will field a Vantage GTE for Paul Dalla Lana, who has been with the team since 2013.

The British TF Sport Aston Martin squad is running a pair of Vantage GTEs, one under the Japanese D'Station Racing banner and one for series regular Ben Keating, who has moved over from the Project 1 Porsche team.

The first round of the six-race 2021 WEC is scheduled for March 19 at Sebring. A decision on whether the race goes ahead or is replaced by a round in Europe, most likely at the Algarve circuit in Portugal, is expected to be announced on Friday of this week.