Webster Thomas football looks to young starters: Top players, schedule, what to know

Webster Thomas football players spent the summer training with some of Section V's best teams.

With a youthful roster returning from 3-6 season, coach Scott Deuschle wanted his Titans to get a taste of great competition as early as possible. Section V title contenders East High, Monroe, Pittsford and Honeoye Falls-Lima are some teams that practiced with Thomas. But the true test begins in September.

Senior defensive ends Dom Blekot and Nick Gaglio helped the team buy into the weight room, and have been leaders all summer for a Thomas team that expects to start a handful of sophomores. Blekot is an "explosive" two-way lineman who's at his best pressuring passes and stuffing running plays. As the Titans' best player, Blekot may play snaps at linebacker to create matchup problems. Gaglio, a fullback, is expected to have a breakout season after limited action.

Junior quarterbacks Levi Kulik and Joey Ferretti are both talented and "neck-and-neck" in their battle for the starting gig. Marco Morelli suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 of 2022, but is completely healthy and is expected to be the lead back. Jon Schmitt and Parker Carley will see many carries too the Titans hope to establish the running game their young roster.

"We're throwing them to the wolves. There's going to be a learning curve, but they're coming along faster than I thought," Deuschle said. "When the lights come on it's a different ball game."

Webster Thomas football at a glance

Head coach: Scott Deuschle (22nd season.)

Classification: Class A.

Last season’s record: 3-6 (lost in Class A1 quarterfinals).

Last Section V championship: 2005.

Webster Thomas football schedule for 2023 season

Friday, Sept. 1: at Eastridge, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8: vs. Victor, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: vs. Penfield, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: at Webster Schroeder, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: vs. Brighton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5: at Irondequoit, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13: vs. Churchville-Chili, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: at Gates Chili, 7 p.m.

Marquee matchups for Webster Thomas

Thomas visiting Eastridge in Week 1 will be "interesting" as Titans offensive coordinator Jasson Jobson plays his former program, led by defensive-minded coach Chad Green again. It doesn't get any easier with Victor, Penfield, Schroeder and Brighton ahead. Deuschle excited to see how his youthful roster responds to their "physical" schedule.

"I'm really happy with what we're seeing, but they haven't been tested yet," Deuschle said. "We're going to have to weather the storm early in the season."

Webster Thomas' top returning players

Thomas's Dominic Blekot makes the tackle on Wilson's Jaylen Hardeman.

DE/OT Dom Blekot, DE/FB Nick Gaglio, QB Levi Kulik, QB Joey Ferretti, RB/LB Marco Morelli, WR/K Jagger Altiere.

A look back: Webster football

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Webster Thomas football 2023 schedule, top players, preview