Webster offered Bromley deal as Bergkamp released

Bromley's promotion-sealing captain Byron Webster has been offered a new contract with the English Football League newcomers, while Mitchel Bergkamp - the son of Arsenal and Netherlands legend Dennis - has been released.

Webster, 37, struck the winning spot-kick in the play-off final win over Solihull Moors to take Bromley into the League for the first time in their 132-year history.

Callum Reynolds, Louis Dennis, Besart Topalloj and Soul Kader are also all discussing new terms.

Grant Smith, Sam Woods, Josh Passley, Jude Arthurs, David Aziaya, Callum Corbin, Sam German have all signed new contracts.

Midfielder Bergkamp, is one of 10 players who have left the club at the end of their deals.

Bergkamp 24, started only one game in the National League last season, having made nine appearances in 2022-23.