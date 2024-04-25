WeBo's Jones signs with DePauw for swimming

Apr. 24—For the past four seasons, Western Boone's Addie Jones has been a key piece for the Lady Stars swimming and diving team, helping the team accomplish some great things.

Now, she is heading nearby to continue her academic and swimming careers.

Jones signed with DePauw University to continue competing in the pool, and had a signing ceremony at WeBo on Wednesday afternoon.

"Coming into the season, I had no idea where I was going to go," Jones said.

"I knew I wanted to swim, but the (recruiting) process can be stressful. After visiting DePauw, I knew for 100% that's where I wanted to go."

DePauw is an NCAA Division III school that plays in the North Coast Athletic Conference.

The team is coached by Tracy Menzel.

Jones said a lot of different things stood out to her about the school and program.

"I met with the coaches and they were really sweet, and the team was really nice and welcoming," Jones said. "The coaches talked to me a lot about the future and how I can help the team, and the different girls on the team were really welcoming and were excited to have me there. I really liked the campus also."

Jones helped the Stars win three sectional and two conference titles during her time at Western Boone.

A multi-time state qualifier and all-conference selection, Jones was a versatile swimmer who could swim all freestyle events and breaststroke.

That versatility is something that stood out to the DePauw coaches.

"They definitely liked I could swim a lot of different events if need be," Jones said. "They see me swimming the 50- and 100-free, along with the breaststroke. I didn't swim as much breaststroke this year, so I really want to focus on that, my timing and getting that right."

Jones was a multi-sport athlete at WeBo, also playing soccer in the fall and tennis in the spring.

She said as her time at WeBo winds down, she is going to take away a lot of good memories from her time as a Star.

"I am going to remember my teammates, we have always been a close-knit group," Jones said. "Swimming is a hard sport and we spend a lot of time together, and with a group of girls that can be really good or really bad. We had a lot of successful teams. My teammates were all wonderful and I will miss that."

Jones plans on studying biology for pre-med.

