Weber State upsets No. 3 Idaho 31-29, drop Vandals out of tie for first in Big Sky

Nov. 11—Fourth-ranked Idaho (7-2 and 5-1 in the Big Sky Conference) felt the jaws of a trap game close on it at the conclusion of the first half in Ogden, Utah. Weber State, which had underperformed this year (4-5, 2-4) came back from a 10-0 early deficit to take a 14-13 lead at the break.

The Vandals tried mightily to wiggle out of their predicament, though, and they gave themselves a chance at a miracle finish when Hayden Hatten caught a three-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining, and Gevani McCoy found Jake Cox with a two-point conversion pass.

After playing from behind for the entire fourth quarter, Idaho had finally drawn within two points, 31-29. But Wildcat cornerback Maxwell Anderson secured Idaho's onside kick, which allowed freshman quarterback Richie Munoz to take a knee, run out the clock and improve WSU to 5-5 and 3-4.

At 7-3 and 5-2, the Vandals are sure to drop in the polls and out of the Big Sky race. Their coach, Jason Eck, was philosophical about where on its journey his team finds itself in his second season at Idaho.

"This is just feedback that we're not quite there yet. I was hoping we could be a conference championship team, but we're not there yet," he said. The Wildcats "outexecuted us in all three phases, offense, defense and special teams," he acknowledged.

Weber State dialed up drama just often enough to offset Idaho's own heroics. Eck pointed particularly to a couple of plays. A Nick Romano fumble the Wildcats recovered set up a 43-yard touchdown drive and gave them a 21-13 third-quarter lead. Romano atoned for that with a four-yard touchdown run, and Idaho was able to draw even on a conversion gadget as Vandals running back Romano took a direct snap and handed off to McCoy, who dove for the two points. Only two series later, however, Weber State's Haze Hadley returned Ricardo Chavez' punt 48 yards to the Vandals' 12-yard line. On third down from there, Adrian Cormier carried for a touchdown and a 28-21 lead the Wildcats were able to protect the rest of the way.

"That punt return was a huge play in the game," Eck remarked ruefully."

Nonetheless, Idaho had its moments. After scratching out a first-quarter lead on Chavez' 32-yard field goal, the Vandals extended their edge with a flourish early in the second period. On first and 10 at the Wildcat 27, backup quarterback Jack Layne took a snap for Idaho and fired a pass across the formation and behind him to McCoy, who threw a forward pass to Layne at the one-yard line. From there, Romano punched it in for a touchdown and a 10-0 Vandals advantage that looked like it might be setting the narrative for the day.

"I liked the way we started today," said Eck. "We had them where we wanted, but they got momentum."

Idaho was playing without injured running back Anthony Woods, who has 872 rushing yards this season and 13 touchdowns, and a banged-up McCoy himself was a game-time decision. Romano filled in for Woods with 84 yards on 22 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Eck called it "a solid game." However, he said, "we can't expect one guy to pick up the slack," and he was not counting on Romano to be Woods.

McCoy shrugged off his own injuries to complete 33 of 51 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown. Eck, though, looked dubiously at the number of passes thrown and said "that's not our kind of football."

Hatten, Idaho's career leader in numerous receiving categories, caught 14 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Chavez, too, starred for the Vandals with a pair of field goals. The second one tied his career long kick, 53 yards, and it had yardage to spare. After the game, Chavez said if Idaho had recovered the late-game onside kick, he would have had a chance to pull off a game-winning kick, and he was looking forward to it.

"Coach Eck was going to give me an opportunity to go for it," he said.

"He was going to give me a shot, even from 60."

But after getting caught in a trap game, Idaho can only hope to avoid another one when it concludes the regular season against Idaho State in Moscow Nov. 18, Idaho.

"Hats off to Weber State. They played a great game," Chavez said. However, "we can only look ahead to Idaho State. This game is past. There is nothing we can do about it no more."