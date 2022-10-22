Weber State loses undefeated record after allowing FCS-record 4 safeties in 43-38 loss

Weber State long snapper Grant Sands received the one thing no long snapper ever wants: fame. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

There may be no position in sports more taken for granted than long snapper.

Snapping the ball a few yards back may look easy, but it's actually a skill that requires a fair amount of practice. There are entire football camps dedicated to learning the craft, because when long snapping goes wrong, it goes so, so wrong.

After Saturday's games, none of this needs to be explained to Weber State fans.

Weber State entered this week's game with an undefeated 6-0 record and the No. 5 ranking in the FCS. It would exit the game with a new appreciation for long snapping after a 43-38 loss to No. 3 Montana State that saw the Wildcats commit four — yes, four — safeties due to errant long snaps.

That is a new FCS record for most safeties in a single game, and you can see them all below, with steadily growing incredulity from their opponent's social media team.

🙏 DO THE SAFETY DANCE 🙏



Weber State's high snap goes through the back of the endzone and it's now 3-2!#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/vpJa6yHUDi — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022

I mean... we'll take it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



24-11, them. pic.twitter.com/bKyGr9KKjP — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022

We're not kidding, Weber State just had another bad snap for a safety...#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/p8cBuhI28L — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022

It really makes you wonder why Weber State even bothered punting after halftime.

Per 406 MT Sports' Victor Flores, Weber State players were consoling long snapper Grant Sands on the sidelines after the fourth safety.

Those eight points (and the ensuing turnovers) were obviously a decisive factor in the Wildcats' five-point loss, but it was a rough day for plenty of other players. The Weber State defense yielded 487 total yards (6.4 yards per play), with 347 of those coming on the ground.