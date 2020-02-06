Weber State eyeing another Big Sky title run in 2020

(Stats Perform) - A rugged start to the 2020 schedule will prepare Weber State for its Big Sky schedule as it tries to secure a fourth straight conference title.

The Wildcats, who reached the FCS semifinals for the first time this past December, will open coach Jay Hill's seventh season with visits to Wyoming (Sept. 5) and Missouri Valley Football Conference power Northern Iowa (Sept. 19) before jumping into conference play in their home opener against UC Davis (Sept. 26). A home game against fellow semifinalist Montana State (Oct. 17) also is a highlight on the schedule.

Weber State will not play Idaho, Montana, Northern Arizona or fellow 2019 co-champ Sacramento State in the 13-team Big Sky's unbalanced schedule. The Wildcats had a 11-4 record and a No. 3 ranking in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 last season.

2020 Weber State Schedule

Sept. 5, at Wyoming

Sept. 19, at Northern Iowa

Sept. 26, UC Davis*

Oct. 3, at Cal Poly*

Oct. 10, Dixie State

Oct. 17, Montana State*

Oct. 24, at Eastern Washington*

Oct. 31, at Idaho State*

Nov. 7, Portland State*

Nov. 14, at Southern Utah*

Nov. 21, Northern Colorado*

* - Big Sky game