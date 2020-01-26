Weber State beats Big Sky-leader Montana 87-85 in OT

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Jerrick Harding scored nine of his 32 points in overtime and Weber State rallied late to beat Big Sky Conference-leader Montana 87-85 on Saturday night.

Harding scored the Wildcats' first seven points of OT with a 3-pointer, layup and two free throws for an 81-80 lead with 1:55 remaining. Weber State led 83-82 with 13 seconds to play and stretched it to 87-82 with a second left on a pair of free throws each from Cody John and Harding.

Harding was 10-of-19 shooting and made five 3-pointers, and became just the third player in the program with 2,000 career points.

Michal Kozak added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Weber State (7-13, 3-6 Big Sky Conference). John had 18 points.

Sayeed Pridgett scored a career-high 33 points and had eight rebounds for Montana (11-9 7-2), which led for all but two minutes of regulation and had its four-game win streak snapped. Timmy Falls added 16 points.

Kozak and Kham Davis hit consecutive 3-pointers and Harding added a layup during an 8-1 spurt to tie the game 72-72 with seven seconds remaining in regulation. The Grizzlies had the final possession but KJ Cunningham forced a turnover to send it to overtime.

