Weber St. puts unbeaten record on line vs. Wazzu

There are a dozen teams that remain undefeated in NCAA Division I college basketball.

Weber State is among them.

The Wildcats (8-0) will put that streak on the line Wednesday night when they travel to Pullman, Wash., to meet Washington State (6-2).

"I think our identity is our defense, togetherness and toughness and that's what we are embracing," Wildcats coach Randy Rahe said after Saturday's 80-69 Big Sky Conference victory against visiting Portland State.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara led the Wildcats with 17 points and made five 3-pointers. Zahir Porter added a season-high 16 points off the bench, Dillon Jones had his sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Koby McEwen added 12 points.

"It's been kind of our team, we have different guys step up, we've had different leading scorers in a lot of the games," Rahe said. "We've got quite a few who can step up and our guys will share the ball."

The Wildcats have some stern tests ahead, starting with WSU. They'll also host Utah State (6-2), BYU (7-1) and Fresno State (7-1) before conference play resumes.

First are the Cougars, who are coming off a 63-61 home loss to then-No. 20 Southern California.

It was the first December loss in coach Kyle Smith's tenure at WSU after 13 straight wins.

Michael Flowers scored 13 points and Noah Williams had 12 for the Cougars, who shot just 37.9 percent (22-of-58) from the field. Williams' 3-point attempt at the final buzzer missed.

Tyrell Roberts, who along with Flowers and Williams averages double figures in points, was held scoreless by the Trojans on 0-for-7 shooting.

TJ Bamba returned for the Cougars after missing a game while in the concussion protocol. He made three 3-pointers, including one with 35 seconds left that put WSU ahead before USC's Chevez Goodwin made a three-point play with 16 seconds left on a play Smith said the Cougars "choked defensively a little bit."

