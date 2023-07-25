Webb's Tharp immersed in college basketball lore

Jul. 24—MARQUETTE — Oxford sits just over 900 miles away from the campus of Marquette University, yet J.F. Webb athletic director and basketball coach was all too familiar with the school in Wisconsin.

Tharp grew up outside of Richmond, VA, idolizing then VCU head coach Shaka Smart, who is entering his third season with the Golden Eagles.

So when Tharp was presented with the opportunity to spend the week in Marquette, coaching and learning from mentors from all around the country, including Smart, the decision was a no-brainer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He was going to make the trip north and learn from some of the best coaching minds in the sport.

"The experience was amazing. Being able to be fully immersed in basketball for a week was like nothing else," said Tharp. "All we did was teach, learn and work with basketball. Being around a program at that level is honestly priceless."

From July 17-21, Tharp spent his time in the Al McGuire Center, helping coach and mentor athletes who are rising seventh graders and younger.

Tharp was chosen to represent the Warriors after a short interview process where he expressed his interest in the camp and showcased his experience as a coach.

Advertisement

He first found out about the experience through a young coaches association of which he is a member that aims to give those in the profession opportunities just like this one.

"Getting the chance to make as many connections with other people in basketball across the country is something I value, as there are different viewpoints and philosophies from every region," said Tharp. "I also grew up not far from Richmond when Coach Smart took VCU on their Final Four run in 2011, so he has always been basketball royalty to me."

While the trip was a chance to engage with an elite program in college basketball, it was also an opportunity to better his coaching styles and philosophy ahead of the 2023-2024 campaign.

"I learned about actual basketball systems that will be helpful in my coaching and learning, those from some of the top coaches in the country such as Shaka Smart and Nevada Smith are invaluable," said Tharp. "I was also able to make connections with coaches that I will be able to call upon and talk ball with at any point from here on out. The more views on a problem the better my coaching will be."

Advertisement

Webb finished with a 15-12 record this past season, earning a spot in the 2A NCHSAA Playoffs. With Tharp's guidance, the Warriors have tallied 34 wins over three seasons, including a .515 winning percentage.

Entering year four of the Tharp era, he is tasked with replacing stars Markeevis Latta, Jamarri Williams, Cameron Wilkerson, and six other members of their senior class.

Thanks in part to his time spent within the Big East program, Tharp is even more equipped and ready to hit the ground running in November.

"Other than actual basketball systems and play styles I was [also] able to take away drills, program management, and connections with head and assistant coaches at the college and high school level," said Tharp. "All of this just has me more excited for November at Webb."

Webb will once again compete in the 2A/3A Northern Lakes Athletic Conference as they look to continue their success under Tharp.