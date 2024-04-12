Webber to represent Meadville, Boston U, in Frozen Four

Apr. 11—Local hockey fans will have an added reason to tune in to the Frozen Four this year — Meadville native Cade Webber will be on the ice.

Webber is a senior defenseman and captain for Boston University. The Terriers are set to play Denver today at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 for a shot at the national title on Saturday.

Last year, Boston University made the frozen four, but lost to Minnesota 6-2. Webber hopes last year's experience can lead to success today.

"I think last year, it was the first time for all the guys on our team and I think we weren't ready to play from the start of the game. I think the overall environment, the atmosphere, it kinda took control of us," Webber said. "This year a lot of guys are back and I think we're more composed. We know what we need to do and we need to stick to our game and take it shift by shift so I think the experience will help us obviously.

"It's just another hockey game, so we try to think about it that way."

The 6-feet 7-inch tall, 216-pound defenseman, leads the team in blocks this season with 133. He's a three-year starter for the Terriers, but his hockey journey began at the House of Chills in the Meadville Area Recreation Complex.

Webber and his family moved to Meadville from Massachusetts when his father, Mike, was hired as the head women's soccer coach at Allegheny College in 2005. He served as a stick boy from ages 6 to 9 for then-Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett. Webber remained in Meadville through his freshman year of high school.

In 2017, Webber and his family moved back to Massachusetts where he attended Rivers Academy. He committed to Boston University in 2017 and after his final year at Rivers Academy in 2019, played a season for the Penticton Vees, a junior "A" hockey team in the British Columbia Hockey League.

Despite all of his time away from the Tool City, Webber still claims it. On Boston University's website, he lists Meadville as his hometown.

"It means a lot to me. Because I've obviously had the option to change my hometown on the website and on the internet but I feel like Meadville is where I grew up," Webber said. "It's where I kinda developed as a player, as a person. I enjoyed my childhood there. I have family and friends I still talk to there. It means a lot to me to know there are supporters that will be watching. I hope to make them proud and hopefully we can finish the job."

Plunkett, now retired, keeps in contact with Webber and his family.

"The thing that I'm most impressed about the young man is he has not changed one bit. He is one of the most grounded individuals. Just to earn a scholarship today is a monumental accomplishment," Plunkett said. "When he is in town we try to connect and he is so humble you almost have to pry information out of him.

"He's had such a great season. He's turned into a shot blocking machine."

Whenever Webber is in town, he tries to get on the ice and show younger kids tips. A few years ago, Plunkett invited him to a Bulldogs practice to give his varsity team some pointers.

Being a role model and someone area hockey players can look up to isn't lost on the 23-year-old.

"I know when I was that age and when I had the opportunity to skate with older guys or guys who were playing college or professionally, I know that it made a lasting impact on me. I want to be able to do that for younger kids," Webber said. "I still talk to coach Plunkett so anytime I go back I always ask him if there is a chance to get on the ice with any kids just to give back because I know what some guys have done for me when I was younger."

Local hockey enthusiasts have at least one chance to see Webber in a college uniform. The winner of tonight's game will play the winner of Boston College and Michigan on Saturday for a national title.

Regardless of the outcome, Webber's hockey career will continue. He was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He had his rights traded to Toronto on March 6.

"It would be great for him to go out on top. Whatever the next steps are, he is property of Toronto till end of the season," Plunkett said. "I think he is excited about the next steps, but first things first."

