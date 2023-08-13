Webber: NMHU's coach making gains with the Cowboys

Aug. 12—Ron Hudson was roughly 45 seconds into a 40-minute interview about New Mexico Highlands football when he used an interesting term to describe a yearslong recruiting philosophy in the Meadow City.

Interesting — and entirely accurate.

"This was basically a mercenary team for years and years," he said. "Different guys would roll in, no one thought about where they were coming from or what brought them here. They were bodies, guys looking for a second chance. They weren't here for Highlands."

Hudson was promoted to NMHU's head coach prior to last season, leading the Cowboys to a 3-7 record in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference race that saw one of its teams, Colorado School of Mines, advance all the way to the NCAA Division II national championship game and one of its players earn the Harlon Hill Trophy, D2's equivalent to the Heisman.

Hudson considers his first foray as NMHU's main man a successful one. The Cowboys won three of their first five games before a brutal conference slate made things rough.

It's not the wins he points to, however. He's proudest of two things: The team's cumulative grade point average checked in just below a 3.0, nearly doubling the number he'd inherited. He also raved about the culture inside the Cowboys' locker room, saying it has taken on the tenor he'd envisioned when hired.

"We want young men who want to be here for the right reasons, guys who fit the identity we're looking for," he said. "A coach can sign just about anyone but, as a staff, we've probably passed on a few really talented guys to go for someone else. Some of these guys are first-generation college kids in their family. What they're doing here is representing something bigger than football, and that's the kind of guys we want."

Long before the advent of the transfer portal and mega-deal NIL agreements, Highlands would dig through the flotsam of major-college castoffs and junior college hopefuls while sprinkling in the occasional local high school kid to make people happy. It made for some talented but wildly undisciplined teams, like the one that had two dozen former Division I transfers but came unglued after late-season losses ended their conference title hopes.

That, Hudson said, was the prime example of a mercenary program, one that embraced Second Chance U and cast aside the idea of developing good college men.

"I want to walk into a locker room and see a team that wants to be here, wants to get an education and dedicate themselves to playing good football," Hudson said.

That's why his most recent recruiting cycle brought in 30 high school players rather than a couple dozen players who fell through the transfer portal. He'll still gladly take the occasional player who comes through the portal — he just signed one Friday, in fact — but prefers his recruiting target areas of west Texas and New Mexico to find what he's looking for.

Will it result in Highlands climbing the ladder and becoming an RMAC contender? Maybe.

Will it result in Highlands becoming a grassroots program built on three- and four-year players who make the longterm commitment to getting a degree and lifting the Cowboys' profile? Most definitely.

Ron Hudson will never be mistaken for Nick Saban, which is fine. Highlands doesn't need a Saban. It needs someone to understand the unique challenges of coaching at NMHU and giving the school something to be proud of.

Will Webber is the sport editor at The New Mexican. You can reach him by sending an email to wwebber@sfnewmexian.com.