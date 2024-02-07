How Webber McClinton landed an offer from South Alabama to play college football

Playing college football is a tradition that will continue on for the men in the McClinton family.

Webber McClinton joined his grandfather, father and older brother Mac on Wednesday morning, as he signed to play Division I football on National Signing Day. Webber is headed to South Alabama University.

“It’s a great feeling to be playing at the next level,” McClinton said. “It’s a true blessing to continue playing and this has been something I been waiting for since my freshman year of high school.”

To some, they would assume this path for Webber was destiny. However, faith, family and friendship was the recipe that led to Wednesday’s signing day celebration.

A friendly gesture from a respected coach

In the third round of the 2023 AHSAA playoffs, Trinity Presbyterian was eliminated by Mobile Christian for the second straight year.

Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell was impressed with what he saw from Webber that game and was surprised to hear he had no college offers and wanted to do something about it.

”I did not know Coach Cottrell personally. I knew he was a great coach and we played him in the playoffs twice. He was really shocked to hear I had no college offers,” McClinton said. “He has a lot of contacts at South Alabama and that’s what sparked their interest in me.”

Trinity’s Webber McClinton talks with media after signing to play football with South Alabama at Trinity Presbyterian School in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Webber’s father David McClinton emphasized his appreciation for coach Cottrell and his help to make today happen for his son.

“Mobile Christian has eliminated Trinity for the last two years in the playoffs. So throughout that time coach Cottrell has gotten film on both Webber and Walker,” David McClinton said. “Over that time he’s developed a respect and appreciation for their game.”

“After Mobile Christian won the state championship in December, coach Cottrell called my father and I and told us how much he thought about our sons," McClinton said. "He liked what kind of athletes they were and how they played the game. He made it known that he wanted to help them get to that next level and instantly began connecting with schools. We really appreciated that because that didn’t have to be done and it was really cool to see.”

Why South Alabama?

David McClinton played college football at Auburn like his father and his oldest son Mac. His expertise on the college football landscape guided Webber throughout his recruitment.

When it came down to deciding on South Alabama, David said the people made this destination feel the most like home for Webber.

“We've been a lot of places and all these coaches are doing a job and are well intentioned. But it was just something about this South Alabama staff led by coach Major Applewhite,” David McClinton said. “Wide receiver coach Paul Petrino spent the whole day with Webber two weeks ago and when we left we were all in love with the people who’s going to be with our son these next few years.”

Webber added that he knew immediately after the visit at South Alabama that he wanted to commit.

”When they offered me they said I can come for my visit and take pictures,” McClinton said. “The next day is when I knew inside that this was the place I wanted to go.”

Strictly Offense

McClinton played the athlete position while at Trinity starting at wide receiver and defensive back. At South Alabama, he will be sticking to offense as a walk-on wide receiver.

This makes him the first in the family to play on the offensive side of the ball in college. His father and grandfather played defensive back and brother plays safety.

”My dad and grandfather was hoping I continued at defensive back,” McClinton said. “I really enjoyed intercepting passes and I’m going to miss that a lot.”

Webber said he believes his offensive skill set will translate well at South Alabama.

”I bring a lot to this team," Webber said. "I bring speed, route running and play-making ability. I love coach Petrino and he knows that’s where I flourished well in high school.”

