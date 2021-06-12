Webb takes over as Pontotoc AD

Jun. 11—Phil Webb is returning to athletics.

The former Pontotoc baseball coach, who has spent the past nine years in administration, has been named athletics director for Pontotoc High School.

Webb, 45, led the Warriors' baseball program for nine seasons (2004-12), compiling a record of 198-73 with four division titles. He then became principal at D.T. Cox Elementary in Pontotoc before becoming principal at the middle school.

Prior to working at Pontotoc, Webb was head baseball coach at Smithville for five years.

The Mooreville native takes over AD duties from Josh Dowdy, who has led the baseball program the last four years and will remain in that role.

