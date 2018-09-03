Webb Simpson's caddie shut down heckling fan at Dell Technologies Championship

Webb Simpson was being bothered by a heckler for several holes in the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship on Sunday. Finally, on the last hole, his caddie let the fan have it. (Getty Images)

After two days of play at the Dell Technologies Championship, Webb Simpson was sitting in a very solid position.

The 33-year-old held the solo lead at the second FedExCup Playoffs event, and looked incredibly comfortable through 36 holes.

Yet when things went south in the third round on Sunday — Simpson fired a five-over 76, which included a double bogey and a bogey on holes Nos. 15-16 — one spectator let him have it.

The fan had apparently been bad-mouthing Simpson for several holes and had “been a problem for a while.” Right after Simpson hit his approach shot on No. 18, his caddie, Paul Tesori, had heard enough.

Tesori walked over to the ropes and let the fan, who had a beer in hand, have it — and the majority of the exchange was caught on the NBC broadcast.





The fan didn’t seem to do much to defend himself, either.

As Tesori was finishing up and walking back into the fairway, he waved over a police officer working the event and had the fan ejected.

Simpson bounced back slightly and shot a 3-over 74 on Monday in the final round.

His playing partner on Saturday, though, seemed unfazed by the incident on No. 18.

Tyrell Hatton, who at one point shared the lead at TPC Boston, waited for the fan to be removed before hitting his approach shot. And, well, he nearly holed out.

Could not be any closer to going in …@TyrrellHatton's reaction is perfect. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/cIbTzdAyn4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 2, 2018

Simpson finished 3-under in a tie for 49th. Bryson DeChambeau, who won last week at The Northern Trust, won the Dell Technologies Championship by two strokes.

