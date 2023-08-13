What Webb receiver Markeis Barrett saw in Vanderbilt football that made him flip commitment

Markeis Barrett of Webb School of Knoxville, pictured on Friday, July 21, 2023, has been named as a Knox News' Elite 8.

Webb School's Markeis Barrett is big on football, but even bigger on family.

The Vanderbilt football commit has worked to reach the level of success he has gained while playing high school football, but a lot of it came with the help of those beside him.

Barrett, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver, is No. 1 on The Knox News Elite 8, a collection of the top college football recruits in the Knoxville area as picked by the newspaper for the Class of 2024. Barrett is the No. 18 recruit in Tennessee and a three-star athlete according to the 247Sports Composite.

Switching from Wake Forest to Vanderbilt

When Barrett chose his college destination, he didn't realize that within a little over a month, he would change his mind.

From May 1 to June 7, Barrett was set to go to Wake Forest after wrapping up his senior year.

But then something flipped. Just a week after de-committing from the Demon Deacons, the wide receiver announced his commitment to Vanderbilt. It wasn't an easy decision.

"It took a lot, it took a lot because I had to visit back-to-back and understand which coaches I wanted to play for and the culture that they created in the wide receiver room," Barrett said. "Not just in the wide receiver room, but the team too. I feel Vanderbilt and the culture they are trying to create is more so the culture I am around and what I want to be in more so than Wake Forest."

Not only was culture and environment among reasons for the switch, but the challenge too.

The Commodores went 5-7 in 2022 and have been working toward building the program under coach Clark Lea, and Barrett wants to be part of it.

"To me, they're building. Recently, they haven't been good in past years but the thing is we try to come up and build to get back to the top and I'm trying to be part of that," said Barrett.

BARRETT'S INTIAL COMMITMENT TO WAKE: Knoxville Webb athlete Markeis Barrett commits to Wake Forest football

Working off the field with his brothers

When Barrett is not training on the field, he is training and working out with his brothers, who also play football.

"I like to work out with my little brothers. I have a lot of siblings, one is in high school around me, his name is Gregory Tate. He plays the other receiver position alongside me, so whenever we go to work it's me, him and my little brother Reggie," said Barrett.

Between him and all of his siblings, there is one big driving factor that makes it a little more fun for them.

Competition.

"We go at it in practice. I challenge (Tate) in practice every day, every day we are running one-on-ones and he goes with me. So we try to make him better. We compete a lot," said Barrett.

But that doesn't mean Barrett isn't humble.

"(Tate) is going to be much better than me because I started playing football my sophomore year and he's been playing his whole life. So he kind of got that on me," said Barrett.

His family is right by his side

If there is one thing Barrett's mother Deztany Bishop made clear, it takes more than just one person to bring up a kid.

"I as a mother appreciate everything, I truly believe it takes a village to raise a child," Bishop said in a text.

Between training, helping Barrett mature and just being there when he needs it his family distant and close has played a huge role in bringing up Barrett.

And Bishop couldn't be more than grateful for all that they have done.

"Many of Barrett's family members had a hand in helping him through football and just growing up in general. From his grandma to his uncles, everyone his grandma, Tamptha Bishop. She put in a lot of work with Markeis as he was growing up, training him to become a better athlete," said Bishop.

