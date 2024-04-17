Webb City Wins Big at Home on Senior Night over COC Rival Carthage

WEBB CITY, MO — The Webb City Cardinals welcomed in COC foe, the Carthage Tigers for Senior Night at Chuck Barnes Field.

The Cardinals dominated and pick up the win after run ruling Carthage in five innings, 11-1. Webb City improves to 14-4 on the season.

Luke Beverlin picked up the win on the mound after striking out 11 batters in 5 innings and only allowed one run and five hits.

Andrew Young had a big day at the plate going 3-for-3 with 4 RBI’s.

Game Recap — Webb City 11, Carthage 1…

Both teams went scoreless in the first inning with Beverlin striking out the side and Landon Bland picked up three strikeouts for Carthage.

In the bottom of the second, the Cardinals striked first after Young tripled to score two runs to go up 2-0. Then Mason Williams earned a RBI on a groundout and it was 3-0, Webb.

Drew Vonder Haar scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 3rd inning to go up 4-0.

The Cardinals continued their fast offensive start going up 5-0 after Shaun Hunt doubled on a fly ball.

Carthage finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the 5th after Landon West tripled on a line drive to right field to make it 5-1.

Webb City’s bats turned up the heat in the bottom of the 5th. Starting to scoring in the 5th, Christian Brock scored on a passed ball to make it 6-1.

Young stepped in and singled to right field to score another run, then Williams stepped up and doubled to left field to score another run and it was now 9-1.

Hunt followed him with a double to right field to score two more runs.

Vonder Haar followed Hunt with a double as well to left field to score another run to secure the run rule.

Williams and Hunt each finished with 2 RBI’s. Vonder Haar went 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Bland suffered the loss but struck out 6 batters in the game.

Carthage drops to 11-9 on the season.

What’s Next?

Webb City will be back at home on Thursday when they host Nixa (13-8) with game time set for 4:30 p.m.

Carthage will be the home team when they welcome in Republic (12-9). The game will be played at Joe Becker Stadium with game time set for 4:30 p.m.

