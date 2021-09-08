Webb City rolls past Joplin in COC opener

Sep. 8—WEBB CITY, Mo. — It's the type of lineup that can strike at any time and do damage in a hurry.

Deadlocked at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Webb City (6-2, 1-0 COC) exploded for eight runs and cruised to a 12-2 rout over Joplin in a Central Ozark Conference opener on Tuesday afternoon at Chuck Barnes Field.

Call it the Webb City Murderers' Row.

"We have a lot of power. We swing the bat hard," Cardinals coach Shauna Friend said. "That's what we ask from them every day. It's nice to have the power up-and-down the lineup and also lay down the bunt when we need to. The offense is coming around."

The individuals responsible for the majority of the production were Peyton Hawkins, Hannah Wells, Kaylyn Gilbert and Lauren Hicks.

Dawsyn Decker broke the 2-2 tie with an RBI bunt single to score Gilbert. Hawkins followed with a two-run double down the left field line to stretch Webb City's lead out to 5-2.

After Morgan Brannon was plunked to load the bases, Wells launched a loud line drive double to the right-center field fence to clear the bases and hand the Cardinals' an 8-2 advantage. Gilbert and Hicks added back-to-back RBI doubles to punctuate an eight-run fourth for Webb City.

Emalee Lamar and Gilbert accounted for the Cardinals' final tallies with an RBI single and sacrifice fly in the sixth, respectively.

"We were stringing some hits together and we just had to get some momentum going," Friend said. "These girls are very capable of hitting line drives. We finally got on time with the pitcher (Jill McDaniel) and put something together.

"I think it's a big confidence booster for the girls to come out in the conference opener, put up a lot of runs and dominate."

Webb City applied the offensive pressure immediately when Gilbert singled home Brannon to get the Cardinals on the board in the first. Wells, who singled earlier in the frame, later came around to score on a fielding error.

In the top of the third, Abigayle Lowery got the Eagles' offense started on a steal of home to trim the deficit to 2-1. Izzy Yust knotted the score at 2-2 with an RBI single to right to plate Bailey Ledford.

But after somewhat of a shaky start, Webb City freshman hurler Laney Taylor retired nine of the last 10 batters she faced. The righty allowed two runs on six hits in six innings while striking out four and walking one.

"Laney came out and did a fabulous job," Friend said. "She has got really good control and command of her pitches. For a freshman coming out in a big game like this, she had really good composure. I think that's what was key for us."

Despite being without two-hole hitter and reigning all-state player Emma Welch due to a knee injury, the Cardinals amassed 10 hits total and six of those went for extra-bases. Brannon, Wells and Gilbert logged two-hit performances.

"Our girls are filling the gaps and getting it done," Friend said. "Emma is going to the doctor tomorrow, so we'll know a lot more then. It has gotten a lot better and she is going to take a couple of weeks off. She will be back when she can. She's a competitor."

McDaniel suffered the loss for Joplin. The Eagles' (7-5, 0-1 COC) were led by Lowery offensively, who went a perfect 2 for 2 with a run scored.

"Against good teams, we can't give away too many free bases and that is exactly what happened in the (fourth inning)," Joplin coach Manny Flores said. "Too many walks and too much on the bunt defense, which is on me. I have to do a better job of getting us prepared with that small-ball attack."

"We just have to do a better job of competing for seven innings. We just have to find a way of trying to eliminate that one big inning. We can compete with anybody whenever we show up and we give everything we have."

Webb City plays at Ozark at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while Joplin goes to Branson.