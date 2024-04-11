Webb City pitching holds Branson scoreless

Apr. 10—Luke Beverlin and Payton Marshall combined to throw a complete-game shutout for Webb City on Tuesday at Branson High School.

The Cardinals scored a run in all but two innings and used the outings from Beverlin and Marshall to grab a 6-0 win over the Pirates.

Catcher Mason Williams led the offense with three hits in four at-bats and also drove in two runs. Joining Williams with a team-high two RBIs was Drew Vonder Haar, with a 2-for-4 day at the plate.

First baseman Shaun Hunt had two runs scored to lead the team along with pinch runner Brody Eggleston, who scored twice as Williams' courtesy runner.

Beverlin pitched five innings and got one out in the sixth inning before giving the ball over to Marshall for the final 1 2/3 innings. Beverlin allowed five hits, walked three batters and struck out six. Marshall allowed one hit and struck out two batters on just 21 pitches.

The Cardinals got five runs off Collin Ross in five innings of work and one run from Andrew Bristow in the final two innings.