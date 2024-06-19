Webb City & NFL Star Trystan Colon Host Camp for Linemen

WEBB CITY, MO – Webb City High School would see a familiar face on campus Tuesday morning.

NFL center Trystan Colon returned to his alma mater to host ‘Hog Pride Camp’, with head football coach Ryan McFarland.

Colon, McFarland, and several Webb City players would work with 3rd-8th graders. The camp was held exclusively for young athletes interested in the offensive or defensive lineman positions. Kids would focus on their stances and blocks, as well as improving their speed.

We caught up with Colon, McFarland, and an athlete on the pride behind being a lineman with the Webb City Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals center Trystan Colon said, “It’s a big deal to me to try and help the next group of guys coming through because I went to high school here. This town means a lot to me, so any way I can help would be awesome.”

Webb City High School head football coach Ryan McFarland said, “We want kids to have pride in being a lineman and we want our young kids to fall in love with the game of football. We want kids leaving here to be excited about being a Webb City high school football player.”

8th grade lineman Titus Beverlin said, “It’s awesome. It’s fun to be out here. I love hanging out with my friends and doing this camp, it makes the world a lot more fun.”

The camp would take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and it will continue with the same times on Wednesday. Webb City will also host a skills camp for 3rd-8th graders starting June 25th.

