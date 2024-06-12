Webb City High School Plays Host to Summer League Basketball Games

WEBB CITY, MO – Boys and girls basketball are in action weekly at Webb City High School with several local schools participating in games.

The games are a part of the 4 states summer league, where athletes from younger classes are able to play with varsity starters in preparation for the season.

Each game within league play consists of two 16-minute halves, and a two-minute halftime break. Players are not subjected to personal fouls, as only team fouls are counted by officials.

Neosho and Webb City would both participate in league play. Neosho’s Kaiden Asberry and Webb City’s Holton Keith would put up 10+ point performances in each half.

Games will continue for local area schools with girls basketball playing on Monday nights, and boys basketball playing on Tuesday nights. The league will run the basketball games through the month of June.

