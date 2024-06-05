Webb City Head Coach Andrew Doennig Named COC Co-Coach of the Year

WEBB CITY, MO — Earlier today, the Central Ozark Conference released their post-season awards and Webb City Head Baseball Coach Andrew Doennig has been named the COC Co-Coach of the Year.

He earns the honors alongside of Branson Head Coach Kirk Harryman.

Doennig led the Cardinals to a 26-8 overall record and led them to their third straight district title after they defeated Carl Junction in the Class 5 District 7 title game.

The Cardinals made it all the way to the Class 5 State Quarterfinals.

In two seasons as Webb City’s Head Coach, Doennig is 48-23 and have made the quarterfinals twice and the Class 5 State semi-finals once.

Doennig brings back another strong group next season that will no doubt continue to success on the field.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.