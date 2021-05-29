Webb City girls soccer entertains Union in Class 3 quarterfinals

May 29—With a 4-2 victory over Willard in Class 3 sectionals on Tuesday, the Webb City girls soccer team achieved a feat no other team in program history has accomplished.

And that's reaching the state quarterfinals.

For those involved, it has been quite an enjoyable ride.

"It's been really exciting," Cardinals coach Nick Harmon said. "There has not been a season like it. We have had a lot of successes. It has been very enjoyable. Coaching this group of girls has been a lot of fun."

With a trip to the Final Four on the line, Webb City (22-3) entertains Union on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Cardinal Stadium.

The Ladycats (23-2) are averaging 4.4 goals a game while holding the opposition to one goal per contest. Union is led by a large senior class, consisting of eight seniors.

"They are a solid team," Harmon said. "They are well-coached. They got some talented players. They will be prepared. They are going to play hard, but I would describe us in exactly the same way. I feel confident that we will be able to match their competitiveness and come out on top."

Webb City has claimed seven straight contests and won 15 of its last 16 games since April 29. The Cardinals are also averaging 4.4 goals while allowing a minimal 0.6 scores a game.

On Tuesday, senior Melia Blair sparked the Cardinals against Willard. Typically an assists machine, Harmon penciled in Blair up top and she came through with a pair of goals in the second half.

Blair ranks third on the team with 18 goals and second with 17 assists.

"She's a clinical finisher," Harmon said. "She is also one of our best passers of the ball, so she is valuable in the middle of the field and valuable up top. Sometimes it just depends on what the game demands."

Along with a header by Velissia Perez, junior Anea Bemo rounded out Webb City's scoring attack with a goal at the 14:46 mark in the first half. Bemo has found the back of the net a team-high 25 times this season.

"Anea has taken a leadership role on the field, off the field and during practice," Harmon said. "Certainly up top, she's taken it upon herself to lead the team in scoring. She has come through big for us during big games."

Between the sticks, Delaney Duke came through with nine saves. The junior has collected an impressive 103 saves on the season.

"Nine saves the other night says it all," Harmon said. "If she's not making those saves, we are not bringing home the win. We are not having the opportunity to play tomorrow. She's been crucial to our success."

Harmon expects an evenly matched contest on Saturday.

"Both teams are playing with their season on the line this late in the postseason," he said. "I don't expect either team to give up a whole lot. It should be a hard-fought game on both sides."