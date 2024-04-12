Webb City drops a tough home matchup to Republic 4-0

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Lady Cardinals soccer team was at home on Thursday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak as they hosted COC opponent Republic Lady Tigers.

The Lady Cardinals fell to Republic in a shutout loss 4-0. Webb City now dropped to 5-5 on the year.

Webb City will travel to Carthage to take on the Lady Tigers in a COC matchup on Tuesday, April 16th at 6:30 p.m.

