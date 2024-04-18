Webb City Drops Tough Conference Game to Nixa 5-2

WEBB CITY, MO – Webb City Baseball dropped a tough conference game to Nixa on Wednesday afternoon 5-2.

Nixa would get out to a fast 2-0 start against the Cardinals, but Webb would claw its way back with an RBI grounder courtesy of Mason Williams. The Eagles would take a 5-1 lead into the seventh inning, but Williams’ good game would continue to cut the deficit to just two. Despite the attempted comeback, Nixa’s defense would shut the door, and the Cardinals would drop the game 5-2.

Up next, Webb City will play Oak Park on Saturday, April 20th at 1 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.