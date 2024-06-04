Webb City’s Drew Vonder Haar Earns COC Player of the Year Honors

WEBB CITY, MO — The Central Ozark Conference announced their All-COC Baseball Teams and Webb City Senior Drew Vonder Haar earned himself COC Player of the Year Honors.

Vonder Haar had a big year for the Cardinals hitting with a .474 batting average.

He also set a new single season school record with 19 doubles this season and also had 32 RBI’s to go along with that.

Vonder Haar helped lead a Webb City squad that went 26-8 this season and captured the Class 5 District 7 Championship for the third year in a row.

Vonder Haar will now turn his attention to the next level where he is set to join the Missouri Southern Lions Baseball team here in the fall.

