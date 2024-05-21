Webb City Defeats Carl Junction to Become District Champions for the 3rd Straight Year

JOPLIN, MO — #1 Webb City took on #2 Carl Junction for the Class 5 District 7 Championship game and the Cardinals came out victorious, 3-1, to become district champions.

Senior Shaun Hunt said, “Well, I mean, back to back to back. It’s always a good feeling. Winning never gets old. So, obviously a great feeling, a special group of guys right here. So it’s definitely really nice to win it with this group”.

Webb City jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after a 2-RBI double by Hunter Shull. They added on in the third inning thanks to a Sac-Fly by Mason Williams to make it 3-0.

Senior Hunter Shull said, “Feels great. I mean, we’ve been working all season for this, so to finally get to this point, it just feels great. But obviously this isn’t our end goal and we’re going to keep working to get to that state title we want”.

Carl Junction got on the scoreboard in the top of the 6th inning after Cooper Vediz hit a RBI-double to make it 3-1.

The game ended on a double play after Andrew Young caught a fly ball and threw to Cohen Epler at second base to get the out to end it.

Luke Beverlin earned the win after striking out 4 batters in 6.1 innings pitched.

Junior Luke Beverlin said, “Oh, it was awesome. I just can’t, there’s no words for it, really. Just got to keep going though”.

Head Coach Andrew Doennig said, “I missed the game last year, so being here for the first time is kind of nice. It’s a good feeling, but yeah, it’s kind of like a validation. It’s not about me. It’s about our kids, it’s validation for the work they put in and the things we teach my practice and the things we talk about every single day, and they see it come into play, especially in this kind of atmosphere. And it’s really rewarding to see our kids get it done”.

Webb City advances to the Class 5 Quarterfinals where they will Kearney (28-7). The date, time and location are still to be determined.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.