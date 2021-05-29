Webb City boys win first track and field state title

May 29—JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Webb City's boys track and field team didn't step on the awards podium Friday afternoon.

The Cardinals took a big leap to the top.

Scoring points in 11 events, the Cardinals scored 64 points and captured the program's first track and field state championship in the Class 4 meet at Adkins Stadium.

"First plaque at state — girls or guys team — for track and field," coach Dustin Miller said. "If you're going to get one, you might as well go for the big one. It makes up for those four years where we had a shot (for a podium finish) and did not quite get it done."

Kearney took second with 57 points, followed by Trinity Catholic with 49 and Willard and Festus with 47 apiece.

Just like in last Saturday's sectional meet, the Cardinals' depth proved key to the championship performance.

"(James) Morgan in the 110 hurdles to take third was big," Miller said. "The 4x800 team getting fourth was big, the 4x400 team getting third from the slow heat was awesome.

"Mekhi (Garrard) winning the long jump (23-3 1/4) was not a surprise. He was consistent two weeks in a row. (Grayson) Smith getting second in the pole vault and going 14-10 as a sophomore is really impressive. Zetthew Meister setting a school record (165-11) in the discus and getting fourth place was huge. Luke Brumit getting third in the high jump was massive for us."

Miller credits Brumit for changing the Cardinals' momentum.

"We had great momentum early with the vault (two top-4 finishers), Mekhi winning the long jump, our 110 hurdles and 4x800 ... we got out hot," Miller said. "Then we hit a low spot in the meet ... fell apart in the 4x200 and 1600 and needed momentum.

"Luke stepped up and took third in the high jump (6-5) and marched to the javelin immediately afterward and takes sixth (155-4). That shifted momentum and got things going."

In addition to winning the long jump, Garrard was second in the triple jump at 45-10, losing to Myles Norwood of Trinity Catholic on the final jump (46-8).

Story continues

The Cardinals picked up multiple points in the pole vault with Smith taking second and Pryce Mason fourth (13-8 1/4).

Morgan took third in the high hurdles (14.88) and eighth in the intermediate hurdles (41.28), and Roman Borboa was eighth in the 1600 (4:29.65).

In the relays, the Cardinals were third in the 4x400 (William Wolfe, Garard, Morgan, Mason) and fourth in the 4x800 (Owen Weller, Joseph Dawson, Samuel Winesburg, Borboa).

Based on sectional performances, Webb City ranked fourth among the contenders, and they were second based on season-best distances and times.

"We (beat) our projected point total by 8, and to score eight more points than you are supposed to at state, that speaks volumes of the kids here," Miller said. "We had a great day. They were talking about wanting rings a while back. Now we can ask questions and figure out how to get rings for these guys.

"This is a hard-working group of kids who love track and field and to compete. They are always asking what they can do for the team, and that paid off today. I'm thankful for this group of guys and coaches. To have a chance and actually get one is special. I don't think it's sunk in yet."