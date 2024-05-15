Webb City boys finish third, Joplin girls fourth at Class 5 District 6 championships

May 14—NIXA, Mo. — The Webb City boys logged a third-place finish and the Joplin girls finished in fourth place during the Class 5 District 6 track and field championships on Saturday in Nixa.

Nixa claimed the boys' title with 164 points. Kickapoo was second with 101, and Webb City followed with 92.5 points. Neosho finished fifth (71) and Joplin was sixth (69).

Nixa and Republic tied for the girls' title with 141 points each. Ozark was third (113), Joplin fourth (86) and Webb City fifth (80.5).

Boys' results

Joplin's Aiden Scourten won the district title in the triple jump with a 13.48-meter leap. Carthage's Trenton Yates was third (13.46 meters).

Webb City's Tucker Liberatore won the javelin with a 50.15-meter throw.

Dakota Grove, Evan Stevens, Noah Lankard and Mason Hedger won the 4x800 meter relay (8:03.97) for Webb City.

Webb City's Stevens won the 1,600-meter run (4:24.63), and Joplin's Chance Tindall was third (4:28.43).

Stevens also took first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:29.20.

Neosho's Noah Soriano was the victor in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.96. Teammate Izaiah Hill won the 200-meter dash (22.05).

That same Neosho sprint duo teamed up with Isaiah Keezer and Phoenix Rhatigan to claim the district title in the 4x200 meter relay (1:27.86).

Hill, Keezer, Rhatigan and William Ebbinghaus won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:23.65.

Hill also won the 400-meter dash with a personal record run of 49.15; teammate Keezer was second (50.33.)

Carthage's Daryl Martin won the 300-meter hurdles (40.79). Joplin's Avarus Kuhn-Wofford was third (41.71).

Martin was runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles (14.99) and Kuhn-Wofford was second with a personal best time of 15.42.

Carthage's Henry Laytham was runner-up in the 800-meter run with a personal best time of 1:56.59.

Webb City's Nathaniel Miller was third in the discus with a 48.88-meter toss and Jaden Brisco logged a third-place finish for the Cardinals in the pole vault with a 3.95-meter vault.

Girls' results

Joplin's Brylee Strickland captured the district title in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.29 and won the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.85. She also was runner-up in the 200-meter dash (25.45).

Joplin's Strickland, Phia Vogel, Abigayle Lowery and Abigail Eckert won the 4x100 meter relay (48.98). Webb City (Lia Taylor, Chase Stilley, Alyssa Moreno and Marlee Harper) was third (49.95).

Stilley won the high jump for the Cardinals with a 1.6-meter leap.

Brooke Hedger won the 800-meter run (2:20.93). Joplin's Katherine Schaefer was third (2:23.66).

Hedger was second in the 1,600-meter run with a personal best of 5:04.92. Schaefer was third (5:17.76).

Maria Loum took second for Joplin in the pole vault with a 3.03-meter vault, and Kiki Thom was second in the 300-meter hurdles (47.76).

Webb City's Chasity Straw was runner-up in the shot put (11.58 meters).

The Cardinals (Olivia Klotz, Araceli Perez, Emma McKinzie and Brooke Hedger) came in second in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 47.81.

Joplin (Vogel, Kendall Nyarango, Eckert and Lowery) finished third in the 4x200 meter event with a time of 1:46.50.