Webb City Baseball Walks Off Neosho in Extra Inning Thriller

WEBB CITY, MO – Webb City baseball walked off Neosho in an extra inning thriller on Thursday evening.

Opening conference play, the Cardinals took the lead first via a Shaun Hunt sacrifice fly that sent home Cohen Epler, but Neosho would respond.

In the top of the fourth, Brody Crane would drive in Jaden Nichols to give the Wildcats a 4-2 lead , but the back and fourth game would continue with a Christian Brock single to tie the game in the seventh.

In extra innings, the Cardinals would trail via an error in the top half of the eighth, but would even the score with a bases loaded walk in the bottom frame.

With the bases still loaded, Shaun Hunt would win the game for the Cardinals via a walk off single, and Webb City would take the game 7-6.

Up next, Webb City will travel to Glendale on Saturday, April 6th at 11 a.m. and Neosho will participate in the Dan Furst Baseball Festival beginning Friday, April 5th at 3 p.m.

