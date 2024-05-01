Webb City Baseball Takes Down Joplin in 7-1 Road Win

JOPLIN, MO – Webb City baseball took down conference rival Joplin 7-1 on the road on Tuesday afternoon.

Junior Brody Eggleston would open up the scoring for the Cardinals, as he would sprint to home plate via an error to give Webb City a 1-0 lead. In the same inning, Christian Brock would hit a long home run to left field that would push the Cardinals lead to 2-0. In the third inning, Shaun Hunt would extend the lead to 3-0 via a base hit, and Webb would push across four more runs to take a 7-1 victory over the Eagles.

Up next, Webb City will take on Willard on Thursday, May 2nd at 4:30 p.m., and Joplin will host Branson on Thursday, May 2nd at 4:30 p.m.

