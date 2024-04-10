Webb City Baseball Building on Energy in 2024 Season

WEBB CITY, MO – Webb City baseball is building on energy in 2024. At 11-3, the Cardinals are approaching mid-season play with a solid year on the diamond.

Despite the graduation of Kaylor and Cy Darnell, Webb City brings back a key athlete in Shaun Hunt.

Hunt earned all-state and first team conference honors last year. A leader on head coach Andrew Doennig’s squad, Hunt has been a major contributor this season with his bat and discipline at the plate. Moving between first base and the catcher position, Hunt credits the team’s energy this season for the success.

“I feel like the team energy has increased a ton,” Hunt said.

“The morale has been a lot more uplifting, and people outside the ballpark are noticing us play a lot stronger.”

Christian Brock, another first baseman on Webb City’s squad, said there’s a good balance in keeping the energy up with the group.

“It’s good to have fun, but it’s also important to know when to stay serious,” Brock said.

“Regardless of our record, our goal here is the same, and we’re all trying to stay focused.”

Hunt and Brock are joined by senior Drew Vonder Harr, who’s proven to be a tremendous presence at the plate, and on the mound. Coach Doennig described his group’s offense and defense as having a good balance.

“We’ve been swinging it pretty well,” Doennig said.

“We’ve been playing pretty good defense too, but you can always be better in all of those areas, but offensively, we’ve done a really good job this year.”

After a 6-0 win over Branson on Tuesday night, the Cardinals will travel to Republic on Thursday, April 11th at 4:30 p.m.

