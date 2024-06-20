Webb City Alum Cy Darnell Named the MINK League Player of the Week

JOPLIN, MO — Missouri Southern Redshirt Freshman Cy Darnell has been named the MINK League Player of the Week.

Darnell earned the honors after an impressive performance at the plate for the Jefferson City Renegades.

During the week, Darnell batted .500 going 7-for-14. He also had a .563 on base percentage and has hit safely in 8 of his last 10 games.

Darnell is currently 3rd in the league for batting average hitting .386 and is 8th in hits with 17 and 7th in on base percentage posting a .471.

