Weaver leads Liberty to third-place finish at section boys golf championships

Liberty junior Ty Weaver shot a 1-under-par 71 to finish fourth, helping the Patriots place third as a team in Monday’s Central Section Boys Golf Championships at Ridgecreek Dinuba Golf Course.

He teamed with Jaxon Ochoa and Dylan Brar, who each shot a 79, Stanley Cohen had an 80, and Ethan Debuskey and Caleb Holmes had an 84 to finish with a 393 team score, 16 shots behind champion Clovis North and 10 behind Clovis-Buchanan. Stockdale (395) was fifth, just two shots behind Liberty, Centennial was 10th, Garces was 11th and Frontier placed 12th.

Weaver is one of four area golfers to qualify for the Southern California Regionals on May 23.

He will be joined by Stockdale juniors Manik Anand and Carrick Hentges, and Frontier freshman Jed Page. Anand shot a 74, one shot better than Hentges and Page.

Four other local golfers broke 80, but failed to advance to the regionals. In addition to Ochoa and Brar, Centennial’s Mark Ross shot a 77 and Jackson Thom of Garces finished with a 78.

Jacob Roldan of Stockdale shot an 80, and Carson Sorci and Grant Perier of Garces, Bakersfield Christian’s Andrew Yacoub, Centennial’s Lando Bradford and Stockdale’s Camilo Del Rosario and Noah Palm each had an 83.

Central Section Boys Golf Championships

Ridgecreek Dinuba Golf Course

TEAM: 1. Clovis North, 377; 2. Clovis-Buchan 383; 3. Liberty, 393; 4. San Luis Obispo, 394; 5. Stockdale, 395. Others: 10. Centennial, 416; 11. Garces, 420; 12. Frontier, 448.

INDIVIDUAL (Kern County only): 4. Ty Weaver, Liberty, 71; 9. Manik Anand, Stockdale; Carrick Hentges, Stockdale, 74; 13. Jed Page, Frontier, 75; 20. Mark Ross, Centennial, 77; 24. Jackson Thom, Garces, 78; 31. Jaxon Ochoa, Liberty; Dylan Brar, Liberty, 79; 39. Jacob Roldan, Stockdale; Stanley Cohen, Liberty, 80; 52. Carson Sorci, Garces; Camilo Del Rosario, Stockdale; Andrew Yacoub, Bakersfield Christian; Noah Palm, Stockdale; Lando Bradford, Centennial; Grant Periera, Garces, 83; 66. Ethan Debuckey, Liberty; Caleb Holmes, Liberty; Lanson Elcano, Centennial; Bennet Michaud, Garces, 84; 71. Aiden Frando, Centennial; Dean Simos, Frontier; 85; 77. Andrew Starr, Stockdale, 86; 80. Maverick Moore, Centennial; Mark Brandy, Frontier, 87; 84. Kyle Harrer, Centennial, 88; 93. Jake Steele, Bakersfield Christian; Ian Harrison, Garces, 92; 99. Vincent Merha, Garces, 97; 100. Sebastian Sabedra, Frontier, 100; 101. Tom James, Frontier, 101; 102. Tysen Megazzi, Frontier, 111.