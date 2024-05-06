Weatherford High wrestler bound for Merchant Marine Academy, nominated by U.S. Rep. Granger

May 5—Weatherford academic and wrestling standout Chayse Blake became one of 275 students to earn appointment to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy last week as he signed his commitment paper.

Blake earned 15th in the state in his heavyweight class this school year. He is a two-time regional qualifier for Academic All-State honors and will learn next month if he will join the Academic All-American list.

The team captain, Blake has wrestled since eighth grade. While dominating the mat, he has maintained a 4.2 GPA this year (year-end grades are pending) and a 3.95 GPA during high school.

The son of Cynthia Blake also has completed his associate's degree in science with a 3.5 GPA from Weatherford College.

He plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in security and logistics and remain active military for 20 years of service. After that, he is mulling a career in politics.

Blake was nominated to the academy at Long Island, New York, by U.S. Rep. Kay Granger.