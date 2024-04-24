Weatherford high school student directs racial slur toward Euless Trinity baseball player

A Weatherford student directed a racial slur toward a Black Euless Trinity baseball player in a district 3-6A game Friday at the Weatherford High School Baseball Complex.

Video obtained by the Star-Telegram shows a Black Trinity player at bat A Weatherford student shouts the racist slur prior to the pitch.

“Upon learning of this incident, Weatherford High School administrators worked diligently to investigate the situation,” Weatherford ISD said in a statement to the Star-Telegram. “Discipline has been administered according to the Weatherford ISD Student Code of Conduct.”

Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District declined to comment.

After the incident, Weatherford defeated Trinity 3-0 behind a powerful performance from CJ Thornton, who threw a complete game shutout.

Weatherford (23-6-1) is second in District 3-6A with a 10-3 record. The Roos had a strong showing in the 2023 playoffs, making the regional semifinals; the team has already clinched a spot in the upcoming UIL bi-district round that commences on May 2.

Euless Trinity (12-10-2) is eliminated from playoff contention.