Weather updates: Latest on Texas A&M vs Florida CWS matchup after delay due to lightning in Omaha

john leuzzi, usa today network
Texas A&M baseball will have to wait just a little bit longer to kick off its stay at the College World Series.

Due to weather in the area, the NCAA baseball account on X (formerly Twitter) announced that the Aggies' CWS lid-lifter against Florida in Omaha has been delayed.

The winner of this game will advance to play No. 2 Kentucky in the "winner's bracket" of the 2024 College World Series on Monday, whereas the loser will see NC State in the lower bracket.

Texas A&M is appearing in its second College World Series in the last three years. The Aggies are 2-2 in the CWS under manager Jim Schlossnagle. This go around, Texas A&M will be without its star outfielder Braden Montgomery as he sustained a season-ending lower leg injury last Saturday in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional vs. Oregon.

Follow along here for live weather updates:

Texas A&M vs Florida baseball live weather updates

This section will be updated. All times Central

9:46 p.m.: 30 minutes away from first pitch between Texas A&M and Florida.

9:32 p.m.: The tarp is coming off in Omaha!

9:24 p.m.: NCAA has announced that first pitch between Texas A&M and Florida is now slated for 10:15 p.m. CT in Omaha.

9:21 p.m.: Gates have opened up at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha:

9:20 p.m.: Live look at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha from SportsCenter shows some movement on the field by the grounds crew. Progress!

9:19 p.m.: Start time update....10:05 p.m. CT first pitch.

9:09 p.m.: What do you do during a three hour weather delay in the press box? Play paper baseball of course!

9:04 p.m.: During his appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN broadcast Kyle Peterson said as rain is still coming down the winds have picked up in Omaha which could mean a big offensive night for both teams. According to The Weather Channel, wind gusts are currently S 17 mph.

9 p.m.: One hour away from our tentative 10 p.m. CT first pitch between Texas A&M and Florida. The Aggies and the Gators were originally slated for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch.

8:44 p.m.: Weather looks to be clearing up at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

8:33 p.m.: NCAA has announced that first pitch is tentatively set for 10 p.m. CT in Omaha tonight. Gates will open at 9:15 p.m. CT.

8:32 p.m.: Live look from the press box at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, where it looks to be still raining:

8:26 p.m.: Update from Creighton University Sports Information Director Rob Anderson in Omaha, still no word from the NCAA on an official start time or status of the game.

8:22 p.m.: Here's a look at a live radar in Omaha right now. Looks like the storms won't be moving out for quite some time still.

8:08 p.m.: It continues to come down in Omaha, extending this weather delay well into its second hour. Radar from The Weather Channel currently shows the "heavy" patches of the storm making its way through Omaha right now. As for the hourly forecast, looks like heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through until at least through 9 p.m. CT.

7:43 p.m.: Lightning delay clock continues to be reset on the scoreboard at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. Reminder, for every lightning strike detected within a six-mile radius of the stadium the clock resets with a new 30 minute clock for game resumption.

7:36 p.m.: A live on the field look from KETV NewsWatch7's Sports Anchor Lauren Michelson from about 15 minutes ago:

7:34 p.m.: Aggies playing some basketball inside the dugout at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha during the weather delay:

7:31 p.m.: Rain has begun to fall in Omaha. Radar is showing significant lightning strikes within the area, which of course adds 30 minutes to a lightning delay for every strike within a six-mile radius.

7:22 p.m.: Live look at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha as the storm makes it way in:

7:13 p.m.: KETV NewsWatch7 has issued another several weather warning in the Omaha area. Here's a live weather update:

7:04 p.m.: As the impending storm makes its way to Omaha, it is worth mentioning the NCAA's lightning delay protocols and rules: for every strike within an six-mile radius, the game is delayed for 30 minutes. And for every strike heard and seen after the initial strike, 30 minutes are added to the clock.

Per the NCAA, and previously reported by Knox News, part of the USA TODAY Network:

"To resume athletics activities, lightning safety experts recommend waiting 30 minutes after both the last sound of thunder and after the last flash of lightning is at least six miles away, and moving away from the venue. If lightning is seen without hearing thunder, lightning may be out of range and therefore less likely to be a significant threat. At night, be aware that lightning can be visible at a much greater distance than during the day as clouds are being lit from the inside by lightning. This greater distance may mean that the lightning is no longer a significant threat. At night, use both the sound of thunder and seeing the lightning channel itself to decide on when to reset the 30-minute return-to-play clock before resuming outdoor athletics activities."

7 p.m.: Texas A&M players have returned to the dugout to sit out the weather delay

6:53 p.m.: Omaha Police Department is asking those at the College World Series near the stadium and the Omaha Baseball Village to take schedule as the impending storm reaches Omaha:

6:49 p.m.: During its weather update, the ESPN broadcast showed the tarp still on the field with some sun peaking through the clouds. Rain, and the storm that has Texas A&M-Florida in a weather delay, looks to be making moving its way up towards Omaha and Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

6:40 p.m.: First pitch isn't coming anytime soon. Update from the NCAA:

6:37 p.m.: The College World Series account on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted out fans can take shelter in the CHI Heath Center, which is the home to Creighton men's basketball and located just behind Charles Schwab Field in Omaha:

6:34 p.m.: Here's an updated look at the radar in Omaha:

6:17 p.m.: The tarp has been put on the field at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. Not a good sign.

6:15 p.m.: Here's an hourly forecast for Omaha provided by The Weather Channel:

Precipitation numbers in parentheses:

  • 7 p.m: Thunderstorms (67%)

  • 8 p.m.: Heavy Thunderstorms (63%)

  • 9 p.m.: Scattered Thunderstorms (40%)

  • 10 p.m.: Mostly Cloudy (15%)

  • 11 p.m.: Scattered Thunderstorms (40%)

  • 12 a.m.: Isolated Thunderstorms (33%)

6:05 p.m.: From a few hours ago by meteorologist Sean Everson of KETV, the local ABC affiliate in Omaha:

6:00 p.m.: ESPN broadcast noted in its open for Texas A&M-Florida that the grounds crew in Omaha is currently seeing a rough patch in the radar that could delay the game for 30 minutes or so. However, that is not an official wording or start time by the NCAA. The Weather Channel is showing the possibility of scattered thunderstorms popping up around 7 p.m. CT in Omaha as there is a 62% chance of rain at that house.

5:58 p.m.: According to Weather.com, The Weather Channel has issued a tornado watch for Omaha.

5:51 p.m.: There is no official word on when Saturday's game will start by the NCAA but weather in Omaha looks to up in the air throughout the night with scattered thunderstorms according to The Weather Channel. As noted by Travis L. Brown of The Eagle, the latest a CWS game can start is 11 p.m. CT in Omaha.

5:53 p.m.: Due to the uncertainty of when Texas A&M-Florida will start, Aggies players have returned to the clubhouse at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

5:40 p.m.: The NCAA announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the start of Texas A&M-Florida, along with the opening of the gates at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, has been delayed due to weather.

