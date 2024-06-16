Weather updates: Latest on Texas A&M vs Florida CWS matchup after delay due to lightning in Omaha

Texas A&M baseball will have to wait just a little bit longer to kick off its stay at the College World Series.

Due to weather in the area, the NCAA baseball account on X (formerly Twitter) announced that the Aggies' CWS lid-lifter against Florida in Omaha has been delayed.

REQUIRED READING: Who is Kaeden Kent's dad? Texas A&M baseball outfielder the son of former NL MVP Jeff Kent

The winner of this game will advance to play No. 2 Kentucky in the "winner's bracket" of the 2024 College World Series on Monday, whereas the loser will see NC State in the lower bracket.

Texas A&M is appearing in its second College World Series in the last three years. The Aggies are 2-2 in the CWS under manager Jim Schlossnagle. This go around, Texas A&M will be without its star outfielder Braden Montgomery as he sustained a season-ending lower leg injury last Saturday in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional vs. Oregon.

Follow along here for live weather updates:

Texas A&M vs Florida baseball live weather updates

This section will be updated. All times Central

9:46 p.m.: 30 minutes away from first pitch between Texas A&M and Florida.

9:32 p.m.: The tarp is coming off in Omaha!

Tarp is coming off at Charles Schwab Field pic.twitter.com/FAVZOl74sq — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 16, 2024

9:24 p.m.: NCAA has announced that first pitch between Texas A&M and Florida is now slated for 10:15 p.m. CT in Omaha.

9:21 p.m.: Gates have opened up at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha:

The gates are open at Charles Schwab Field pic.twitter.com/negzxUCYbD — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 16, 2024

OPEN THE GATES!🗣️ — Charles Schwab Field Omaha (@CharlesSchwabFO) June 16, 2024

9:20 p.m.: Live look at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha from SportsCenter shows some movement on the field by the grounds crew. Progress!

9:19 p.m.: Start time update....10:05 p.m. CT first pitch.

Just announced on the press box: 10:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch between Texas A&M and Florida. — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 16, 2024

9:09 p.m.: What do you do during a three hour weather delay in the press box? Play paper baseball of course!

We’ve officially lost our minds in the press box… pic.twitter.com/fnWnIUnHJs — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 16, 2024

9:04 p.m.: During his appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN broadcast Kyle Peterson said as rain is still coming down the winds have picked up in Omaha which could mean a big offensive night for both teams. According to The Weather Channel, wind gusts are currently S 17 mph.

9 p.m.: One hour away from our tentative 10 p.m. CT first pitch between Texas A&M and Florida. The Aggies and the Gators were originally slated for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch.

8:44 p.m.: Weather looks to be clearing up at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

College World Series rainbow 🌈 pic.twitter.com/0NvQzj3nUN — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 16, 2024

8:33 p.m.: NCAA has announced that first pitch is tentatively set for 10 p.m. CT in Omaha tonight. Gates will open at 9:15 p.m. CT.

8:32 p.m.: Live look from the press box at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, where it looks to be still raining:

Rain still coming down at Charles Schwab Field pic.twitter.com/G4MivAUFvM — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 16, 2024

8:26 p.m.: Update from Creighton University Sports Information Director Rob Anderson in Omaha, still no word from the NCAA on an official start time or status of the game.

For those asking:



The tarp is on the field. It's still raining. It's been 12 minutes since the last lightning strike. No sign of any players in the dugouts. Nothing has been announced regarding when/if Florida and Texas A&M will start tonight.



Follow the @NCAABaseball account. — Rob Anderson (@_robanderson) June 16, 2024

8:22 p.m.: Here's a look at a live radar in Omaha right now. Looks like the storms won't be moving out for quite some time still.

Here’s the local radar in Omaha. pic.twitter.com/P5SGKY6DsO — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) June 16, 2024

8:08 p.m.: It continues to come down in Omaha, extending this weather delay well into its second hour. Radar from The Weather Channel currently shows the "heavy" patches of the storm making its way through Omaha right now. As for the hourly forecast, looks like heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through until at least through 9 p.m. CT.

7:43 p.m.: Lightning delay clock continues to be reset on the scoreboard at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. Reminder, for every lightning strike detected within a six-mile radius of the stadium the clock resets with a new 30 minute clock for game resumption.

They’ve got a clock on the scoreboard denoting lightning strikes . pic.twitter.com/vfu0wM4mtD — Rob Anderson (@_robanderson) June 16, 2024

7:36 p.m.: A live on the field look from KETV NewsWatch7's Sports Anchor Lauren Michelson from about 15 minutes ago:

7:34 p.m.: Aggies playing some basketball inside the dugout at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha during the weather delay:

What else is there to do in a weather delay other than a nice game of mini basketball??? @AggieBaseball @KETV pic.twitter.com/1MiqKWFWYW — Lauren Michelson (@LaurenMichelson) June 16, 2024

7:31 p.m.: Rain has begun to fall in Omaha. Radar is showing significant lightning strikes within the area, which of course adds 30 minutes to a lightning delay for every strike within a six-mile radius.

Rain just now getting started at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. pic.twitter.com/CHScQ80dDx — Jacob Richman (@JacobHRichman) June 16, 2024

7:22 p.m.: Live look at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha as the storm makes it way in:

Certainly much more ominous in Omaha, as rain has started to fall pic.twitter.com/7HdDYHN6xH — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 16, 2024

That is what’s coming. Boooooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/o6M9lM302y — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) June 16, 2024

7:13 p.m.: KETV NewsWatch7 has issued another several weather warning in the Omaha area. Here's a live weather update:

Tracking severe storms Saturday evening https://t.co/P2eRKcYxFM — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) June 15, 2024

7:04 p.m.: As the impending storm makes its way to Omaha, it is worth mentioning the NCAA's lightning delay protocols and rules: for every strike within an six-mile radius, the game is delayed for 30 minutes. And for every strike heard and seen after the initial strike, 30 minutes are added to the clock.

Per the NCAA, and previously reported by Knox News, part of the USA TODAY Network:

"To resume athletics activities, lightning safety experts recommend waiting 30 minutes after both the last sound of thunder and after the last flash of lightning is at least six miles away, and moving away from the venue. If lightning is seen without hearing thunder, lightning may be out of range and therefore less likely to be a significant threat. At night, be aware that lightning can be visible at a much greater distance than during the day as clouds are being lit from the inside by lightning. This greater distance may mean that the lightning is no longer a significant threat. At night, use both the sound of thunder and seeing the lightning channel itself to decide on when to reset the 30-minute return-to-play clock before resuming outdoor athletics activities."

7 p.m.: Texas A&M players have returned to the dugout to sit out the weather delay

Texas A&M players chilling in the dugout during the weather delay pic.twitter.com/bNHC0pDHL6 — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 15, 2024

6:53 p.m.: Omaha Police Department is asking those at the College World Series near the stadium and the Omaha Baseball Village to take schedule as the impending storm reaches Omaha:

We are asking for @NCAABaseball #MCWS attendees near @CharlesSchwabFO and #OmahaBaseballVillage to please find shelter as the impending storm is capable of heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. The storm will be in the area within in the next 40 or so minutes. pic.twitter.com/JyBwWW3Gqe — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 15, 2024

6:49 p.m.: During its weather update, the ESPN broadcast showed the tarp still on the field with some sun peaking through the clouds. Rain, and the storm that has Texas A&M-Florida in a weather delay, looks to be making moving its way up towards Omaha and Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

6:40 p.m.: First pitch isn't coming anytime soon. Update from the NCAA:

6:37 p.m.: The College World Series account on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted out fans can take shelter in the CHI Heath Center, which is the home to Creighton men's basketball and located just behind Charles Schwab Field in Omaha:

⚠️#MCWS FAN UPDATE ⚠️



If desired, fans can seek shelter at @CHICenterOmaha.



More Information 🔗 https://t.co/1Q1dbTNvqI https://t.co/Lg3MbALRSa — College World Series of Omaha (@CWSOmaha) June 15, 2024

6:34 p.m.: Here's an updated look at the radar in Omaha:

It may get messy at the College World Series as storms are headed toward Omaha, arriving around 7pm.#MCWS #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/HW22TocYie — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) June 15, 2024

6:17 p.m.: The tarp has been put on the field at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. Not a good sign.

The tarp is coming out at Charles Schwab Field pic.twitter.com/g1OMICePZ6 — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 15, 2024

6:15 p.m.: Here's an hourly forecast for Omaha provided by The Weather Channel:

Precipitation numbers in parentheses:

7 p.m: Thunderstorms (67%)

8 p.m.: Heavy Thunderstorms (63%)

9 p.m.: Scattered Thunderstorms (40%)

10 p.m.: Mostly Cloudy (15%)

11 p.m.: Scattered Thunderstorms (40%)

12 a.m.: Isolated Thunderstorms (33%)

6:05 p.m.: From a few hours ago by meteorologist Sean Everson of KETV, the local ABC affiliate in Omaha:

Most of eastern Nebraska and SW Iowa, including the Omaha metro, are under a TORNADO WATCH until 10:00PM. ⚠️ — Sean Everson (@SeanEversonKETV) June 15, 2024

6:00 p.m.: ESPN broadcast noted in its open for Texas A&M-Florida that the grounds crew in Omaha is currently seeing a rough patch in the radar that could delay the game for 30 minutes or so. However, that is not an official wording or start time by the NCAA. The Weather Channel is showing the possibility of scattered thunderstorms popping up around 7 p.m. CT in Omaha as there is a 62% chance of rain at that house.

5:58 p.m.: According to Weather.com, The Weather Channel has issued a tornado watch for Omaha.

5:51 p.m.: There is no official word on when Saturday's game will start by the NCAA but weather in Omaha looks to up in the air throughout the night with scattered thunderstorms according to The Weather Channel. As noted by Travis L. Brown of The Eagle, the latest a CWS game can start is 11 p.m. CT in Omaha.

Latest they can start a game tonight is 11 p.m. No definitive start time yet for Texas A&M and Florida and they won’t open the gates to Charles Schwab Field to fans until they have a start time determined.



Looking like they will try and let bad weather pass before starting this… — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 15, 2024

5:53 p.m.: Due to the uncertainty of when Texas A&M-Florida will start, Aggies players have returned to the clubhouse at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Most of Texas A&M’s players have gone back into the clubhouse as we are indefinitely delayed in Omaha. pic.twitter.com/zn8doIg4zP — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 15, 2024

5:40 p.m.: The NCAA announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the start of Texas A&M-Florida, along with the opening of the gates at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, has been delayed due to weather.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Weather updates: Latest on Texas A&M vs Florida CWS matchup after delay