Weather Update: Strong storm with heavy winds reported ahead of Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe kickoff

A strong storm with lightning and winds was reported ahead of Texas A&M‘s (1-1) Week 3 matchup with UL Monroe (2-0). The Aggie Football social account advised all in attendance to seek safe shelter indoors from the storm.

Fans attending the game in person can seek shelter inside Kyle Field for ticketed guests, the Memorial Student Center, and Reed Arena’s North and East entrances. Texas A&M and UL Monroe are still scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. CT.

The weather update follows a similar trend from last week’s matchup against Miami, in which both teams and fans in attendance were advised to seek shelter at Hard Rock Stadium. The likelihood is that the Aggies-Warhawks matchup will likely be delayed as a result.

🚨 WEATHER UPDATE | A strong storm is approaching the @TAMU campus with lighting and high winds. Everyone is asked to seek safe shelter indoors from the storm. Those attending today's game can seek shelter inside Kyle Field for ticketed guests, the Memorial Student Center and… — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 16, 2023

We will provide further updates as they come through ahead of kickoff.

