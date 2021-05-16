Weather update: Raining hard at AT&T Byron Nelson, but here’s what forecasters expect

MCKINNEY, Texas — As of 11:26 a.m. CT, rain is pounding players and spectators at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, but according to local weather forecasts, the storm should blow through quickly.

K.H. Lee has a lead over Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power, Sam Burns and others on the final day. Play started early today due to the expected storm, so even a delay could allow the round to be finished at a reasonable time in the afternoon.

A line of storms is pelting much of North Texas at this hour, but Weather.com radar shows a single line that should pass.

(Courtesy Weather.com)

The chance for rain in the early afternoon drops to 17 percent, so unless the course becomes unplayable, the round should be finished on Sunday.

The Tour announced midway through Saturday’s third round that players would go off in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10. The forecast shook up plans so much that CBS Sports’ final-round coverage is being streamed live from 12-3 p.m. ET on the websites for CBS Sports and the PGA Tour. CBS is scheduled to show final-round replay coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. Golf Channel had the live TV coverage Sunday morning.