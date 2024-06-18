Will weather be a problem for USC football in the Big Ten?

It is one of the more interesting talking points connected to USC football as the Trojans move into the Big Ten Conference this year: How much of an impact will the weather have on the Trojans in mid- and late-season games?

To be clear, we’re not really going to learn much about USC and the weather factor this year. The Trojans don’t play any road Big Ten games in the Central or Eastern time zones in late October or at any point in November of 2024. They play in the Pacific time zone from October 25 through the remainder of their schedule on Thanksgiving weekend versus Notre Dame. It will be in future seasons when the weeather might affect the Trojans. We discussed these points with Michigan analyst T.J. Ronin and host Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football.

The discussion begins at the 23-minute mark of the video below, as we invite you to subscribe to the USC and Michigan channels at The Voice of College Football:

