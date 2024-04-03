Weather postpones Western Boone events

Apr. 2—The Western Boone sports teams were ready to return to action after spring break on Tuesday afternoon.

Mother Nature had other plans.

The Stars were set to kick-off their tennis season at home against Benton Central. The Bison will now be part of Western Boone's Tournament on April 20. Western Boone is scheduled to play at Lafayette Jeff Wednesday.

The track and field teams were set to go to Clinton Prairie for a meet. That has been cancelled.

The Western Boone softball game at Brownsburg was postponed. No make-up date was announced. The team is scheduled to go to Lafayette Jeff on Wednesday.

The baseball team was set to travel to Bethesda Christian. No make-up date was announced yet.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.