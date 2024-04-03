Weather postpones spring sporting events

Apr. 2—Local teams were ready to return to action after spring break on Tuesday afternoon.

Mother Nature had other plans.

Western Boone was set to kick-off their tennis season at home against Benton Central. The Bison will now be part of Western Boone's Tournament on April 20.

The track and field teams were set to go to Clinton Prairie for a meet. That has been cancelled.

The Western Boone softball game at Brownsburg was postponed. No make-up date was announced.

The baseball team was set to travel to Bethesda Christian. The Stars will make up the game on May 2.

The cold temperatures and rain also postponed a bunch of events on Wednesday.

The Lebanon tennis season opener against Bishop Chatard was postponed until Friday.

The Lebanon softball game against South Putnam was also moved to Friday.

The Western Boone softball and tennis teams were both scheduled to head up to Lafayette Jeff. The softball game will now be played May 16 and the tennis match will be played on April 11.

The Zionsville baseball game at Fishers was postponed. No makeup date was announced yet.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.