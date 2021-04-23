Weather postpones Spring Sizzler

STAFFORD, Conn. — Due to impending inclement weather for Sunday, NASCAR and Stafford Motor Speedway officials have postponed the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

The event will be held on Friday, April 30.

With the new schedule, Whelen Modified Tour practice will be held from 4:35-5:35 p.m. Mayhew Tools Dominator Pole Award qualifying will be at 6:30 p.m., with the green flag for the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler set for 8:30 p.m.

The race will stream live on TrackPass on NBC Gold, and air on delay on NBCSN at a date to be announced.